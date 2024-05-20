HOW much did you remember about Millwall’s 2023-2024 season?

Last week, NewsAtDen gave you 10 tough questions. The questions and answers are below.

–

1. Millwall began the season with an impressive win at Middlesbrough, their first win at the Riverside since 2014. Romain Esse and Aidomo Emakhu were memorably sprung from the bench with Esse scoring and Emakhu providing the assist.

Which Boro defender did Emakhu sprint past and leave sprawled on the turf before providing the cross for Esse?

Answer: The Middlesbrough defender was Paddy McNair. He unwisely committed to a lunge but was beaten all ends up by the quick feet of Emakhu.

–

2. Allan Campbell joined on loan from Luton Town but had an ultimately unsuccessful year at The Den.

The midfielder only made 12 appearances but managed to provide two assists during that time, which is one more than Casper De Norre throughout the whole season. Can you remember the two teams that Campbell registered an assist against?

Answer: Campbell’s assists came against Rotherham United at The Den and Preston North End at Deepdale. The midfielder nudged the ball to Ryan Longman for his wonderful effort against the Millers back in September and sent the pass to Zian Flemming for his brilliant goal against Preston in October.

–

3. Joe Edwards’ first match in charge would see Millwall romp to a 4-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday. But the team would crash back to Earth in his next game in charge as the Lions lost 3-0 at home against Coventry City. Who did Millwall play in their third game under Edwards and what was the scoreline?

Answer: Edwards’ third game in charge was Millwall’s 3-1 midweek loss to Ipswich Town with the Lions conceding twice in the opening 12 minutes.

–

4. Zian Flemming was the only Millwall player to appear in every Championship game his side took part in this season. How many of the 46 games did he start?

Answer: Flemming was in the line-up for 43 of the 46 games, coming off the bench for the 3-0 loss to Leeds United in September, the 3-2 loss to Leicester City in December and Boxing Day’s 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers.

–

5. Tom Bradshaw could only manage four goals in the 2023-24 season, a quarter of the 16 strikes he registered in the campaign before. How many teams did Bradshaw manage to score against in both of the last two seasons and who were they?

Answer: Bradshaw scored against Rotherham and Norwich City in both the 2023-24 season and the 2022-23 season.

–

6. Adam Barrett managed four games following Gary Rowett’s departure last October. Can you name all of the Millwall players who scored across those four games?

Answer: There were two scorers and they were Zian Flemming and Wes Harding who both grabbed multiple goals. Flemming scored against Preston, Harding scored against Blackburn Rovers and then both of them struck against Watford. No one managed to find the net in the 1-0 loss to Southampton.

–

7. Millwall lost 19 league games during the course of the Championship season. Which three teams managed to do the double over the Lions?

Answer: The three teams that did the double over Millwall were Leeds, Ipswich Town and Coventry City.

–

8. Amid managerial switches, formation alterations and injuries, the make-up of Millwall’s defence has changed many times throughout the season. Who started in defence in the Lions’ opening home game of the season against Bristol City?

Answer: Gary Rowett deployed a back five in that 1-0 loss to Bristol City with the personnel being (from right to left): Danny McNamara, Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace and Joe Bryan.

–

9. What was the highest-scoring Championship game Millwall were involved in all season?

Answer: Millwall’s highest-scoring game of the season only contained five goals – December’s 3-2 loss to Leicester. The Lions also shared five goals with the Foxes in the FA Cup.

Those five goals in the league game are well short of the eight goals shared between Southampton and Norwich (4-4), Plymouth Argyle and Norwich (6-2) and Southampton and Huddersfield Town (5-3), the highest-scoring Championship games of the season.

–

10. Who was the last opposition player to score against the Lions when Gary Rowett was in charge?

Answer: Rowett’s last game in charge was October’s 2-2 draw with Hull City, with Adama Traore scoring five minutes after Jaden Philogene to give Hull a 2-1 first half lead.