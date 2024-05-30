SEVEN players involved in Millwall’s 2017 League One play-off final win have been released this summer – but two of the oldest members of the starting side are still going strong.

The Lions defeated Bradford City 1-0 at Wembley thanks to Steve Morison’s goal. Morison, 40, is one of only two members of the match-day 18 to have retired from playing. The other is midfielder Jimmy Abdou, 39.

Abdou’s midfield partner that day, Shaun Williams, 37, has been released by Gillingham.

One of only two players from the 18 still at Millwall, Shaun Hutchinson, 33, will leave The Den when he contract expires at the end of next month.

Goalkeeper Jordan Archer is leaving Queens Park Rangers. Archer made a crucial save at 0-0.

R’s chief executive Christian Nourry said: “Jordan’s infectious enthusiasm and support of the first-team playing group over the course of the campaign was pleasing to see.

“We had good conversations throughout my time here and wish Jordan the best as he looks to challenge for playing time elsewhere.”

Striker Lee Gregory – who set up Morison’s goal – is departing Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United are not retaining Shane Ferguson, and Aiden O’Brien’s time at Shrewsbury Town is ending.

Fred Onyedinma, who was the only member of the squad to go on and play in the Premier League, is being released by Luton Town.

Two players from the back four are approaching 40 years old yet showing no signs of stopping. The captain that day, Tony Craig, 39, is under contract at Dorking Wanderers for the 2024-25 National League South season after their relegation last season.

Byron Webster, 37, scored the now iconic winning penalty for Bromley in the National League play-off final earlier this month. The Ravens have yet to release their retained list ahead of their first-ever League Two campaign.

The other members of the squad that day are still under contract with their clubs:

Unused substitute goalkeeper: Tom King (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Starting right-back: Mahlon Romeo (Cardiff City)

Starting right-winger: Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion)

Unused substitute centre-back: Jake Cooper (Millwall)

Unused substitute right-winger: David Worrall (Barrow)

Unused substitute midfielder: Ben Thompson (Stevenage)

Ninety-first minute substitute midfielder: Calum Butcher (Motherwell)