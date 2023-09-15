GARY Rowett has praised “brilliant lads” Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton as they prepare to return to Millwall on Sunday.

Both players spent last season on loan at The Den before returning to Leeds United in the summer where they have since been fighting for a place in the first team.

They made a combined 64 Championship appearances in south-east London and Rowett remains a big fan of the duo, both as players and as people.

The Lions boss told NewsAtDen: “[They were] brilliant lads. Different types of lads. Shacks was a little bit quieter, went about his work, but a really likeable lad and likeable player. Whenever he was called upon you could trust him. Sometimes his versatility probably worked against him a little bit. A change of formation for us last year worked against him. But he’s a really, really good player and he’s showing that now at Leeds.

“And Cressy’s the same. A little bit more vocal, a little bit livelier on the training ground but no less a likeable character. Both did really, really well. Both brilliant people, they fitted into the group great, really humble, threw themselves into what we’re about here as a team and both would be welcome back here any time – apart from Sunday.

“They’re very popular lads. They’ll be working hard to make sure that Leeds get a result and we’ll do likewise. There’s a lot of respect there and I think they’re really good kids.”

Rowett added that he was always happy to keep tabs on former players who have put in a shift for him.

He said: “I still speak to players that I managed 10-12 years ago. Players that are now managers or coaches still ring me up for a chat and that’s what you do. When a player has put their heart and soul on the pitch for you, in my opinion, you’re always there for them and there to help.

“Some need it, some don’t, some like it, some won’t but I think they always know that if they need anything from me, I will always try and do that.

“Like I said, you build a bond with the players and you build a rapport. Not with every player of course, but that often stands the test of time.”