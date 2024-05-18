SHAUN HUTCHINSON will leave Millwall this summer, the Lions have confirmed this afternoon.

The club captain is out of contract and will now depart The Den after eight years.

The 33-year-old arrived in 2016 from Fulham and went on to make 257 appearances for the Lions, scoring 14 goals in the process. His most famous was the late winner at Bristol Rovers in 2017 to secure a 4-3 win for Millwall that gave them a League One play-off place on the final day of the season.

They would go on to be promoted at Wembley after beating Bradford City 1-0 in the play-off final.

His last strike was a stoppage time winner at Bristol City on New Year’s Day, the last time the defender completed 90 minutes.

Hutchinson was the club’s longest-serving player and a big figure on the pitch and off the pitch. But injuries hampered his final season at Millwall and he would make just 14 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign.

The Lions will release a tribute statement to the centre-back later this afternoon.

His departure was the most the most eye-catching aspect from Millwall’s retained list.

As was already known, Bartosz Bialkowski is also leaving the club after making 169 appearances.

There were some big departures from the under-21 side with Abdul Abdulmalik, Nana Boateng, George Walker, Finley Cotton, Zane Myers and Kyron McKay – who all played in last night’s Professional Development League semi-final loss against Birmingham City – confirmed to be leaving the club.

Seb Drozd, Frankie Hvid and Arezki Hamouchene will also be on their way out of Millwall.

Kamarl Grant, Chinwike Okoli, Tom Leahy, Kyle Smith and Sha’mar Lawson have all been offered new contracts while George Evans, Oliver Evans, Ra’ees Bangura-Williams and Henry Hearn have had options on their contracts triggered.

From the under-18s, academy player of the year Josh Stephenson, along with Alfie Massey, Frankie Baker, Jack Howland and Kavalli Heywood, have been offered new deals.

Albert Penney, Christopher Ojemen, Frankie Maciocia and Adedapo Olugbodi have all been released.

Full List of Departures

Millwall First-Team: Shaun Hutchinson and Bartosz Bialkowski

Millwall Under-21s: Abdul Abdulmalik, Nana Boateng, George Walker, Finley Cotton, Zane Myers, Kyron McKay, Seb Drozd, Frankie Hvid and Arezki Hamouchene

Millwall Under-18s: Albert Penney, Christopher Ojemen, Frankie Maciocia and Adedapo Olugbodi