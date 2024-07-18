SHAUN Hutchinson is back at The Den – just two months after Millwall released him.

The 33-year-old defender amassed 257 appearances during his eight years with the Lions but his contract was not renewed in May following a season where injury limited his ability to play a role.

But now he is back in a surprise return having signed a one-year deal.

Hutchinson was known to play a huge role in the dressing room and is now set to reclaim his position as club captain.

Shaun Hutchinson had been at the club since 2016. Image: Millwall FC

His return comes just a week after Millwall tempted Japhet Tanganga to also come back to The Den following his successful loan spell last season.

The pair will now join Jake Cooper and Wes Harding to bolster Millwall’s centre-back options ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Hutchinson could get a run out in a behind closed doors friendly against Reading tomorrow but his first re-appearance in front of the Millwall faithful could come during their warm-weather training camp in Spain next week.

The Lions play Nottingham Forest on Tuesday and Real Murcia next Friday, both in front of fans at the Pinatar Stadium.

The news of Hutchinson’s return is likely to be greeted warmly by senior players at the club.

Earlier this month, midfielder George Saville told NewsAtDen: “Losing the likes of Hutchy is a big loss for the dressing room. It’s not just about the eleven players who play on the Saturday, there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes that people just don’t see. You need the players on the pitch but you need players like Hutchy at your football club, in my opinion.”