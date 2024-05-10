MILLWALL CEO Steve Kavanagh and recruitment chief Alex Aldridge are both understood to have left their roles at the club.

The pair are among the most important figures in the Lions’ boardroom but have now departed just days after the end of the season.

The club are yet to provide official confirmation they have left their roles but have not denied reports. Kavanagh has been chief executive since 2016 after leaving Southend United while former journalist Aldridge initially joined the recruitment department in 2015 before being made the director of football operations and recruitment in 2022.

Their exit comes following the most turbulent season the Lions have had in recent years with three different head coaches in charge during the course of the 2023-24 campaign.

Kavanagh penned an open letter to fans last month where he admitted the season had “not played out in any way how we had hoped or expected.”

The most recent season came following the tragic passing of Millwall owner and chairman John Berylson last summer. His son James replaced him as chairman.

Since Kavanagh joined the club, Millwall have been promoted to the Championship and spent seven straight years in the second tier.

Having led Millwall to the play-off win in 2017, manager Neil Harris left the club in 2019 and was replaced by Gary Rowett, who was manager for just short of four years.

But his departure by mutual consent in October 2023 saw the club appoint former Chelsea coach Joe Edwards into his first head coaching role. But the project would quickly unravel and Edwards was dismissed after just 19 games at the helm, leading to Harris returning to Millwall and saving the club from relegation.

Preparations for next season would have already began but the departure of two senior figures could potentially have a knock-on effect to Millwall’s recruitment this summer.