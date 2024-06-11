NANA Boateng has joined Sutton United after being released by Millwall.

The 21-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the London club, who were relegated from League Two last season.

Former Millwall striker Steve Morison has been in charge since January and has now bolstered his attacking ranks with the winger.

Boateng has experience in the National League having been on loan last season at Woking and Solihull Moors, where he featured in the play-off final against Bromley. But he was among a number of youth players released last month.

During his time at The Den, Boateng’s one senior appearance came as a substitute in a 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Crystal Palace in January 2022. He initially arrived at Millwall in 2010 at the age of seven and worked his way up the youth system.

Speaking to Sutton’s club website, Morison said: “We’ve had our eye on Nana for a while and we’re delighted to give him the platform to push on in his career after a great time at Solihull last season.

“He’s a tricky winger who likes to get the ball in to the box and we are looking forward to seeing his pace and seeing him torment opposition defences.”

Last season, Millwall youngster Niino Adom-Malaki was on loan at Sutton but was unable to prevent the U’s being relegated on the final day of the season despite a turnaround in results in the spring.