NEIL Harris has praised his Millwall players and the club’s staff for the way they have come to terms with the passing of popular colleague Matija Sarkic.

The goalkeeper died two weeks ago at the age of just 26.

Lions stars returned to training earlier this week but the upsetting events would have changed the atmosphere around the camp ahead of pre-season.

Players and staff have written public tributes to the keeper and a minute of silence was held in his honour earlier this week.

A minute of silence was held in memory of Matija Sarkic

Millwall head coach Harris told NewsAtDen: “I have to praise the players, the staff and the football club. It’s crazy to talk about the first few days being very pivotal for us as a changing room because there’s such a long season in front of us.

“The first thing I said to the players was it’s about being human beings and it’s about us remembering a friend, a colleague and a really, really good man. It’s moments like this that define us as human beings, not as professional footballers.

“The players have found the balance between trying to be themselves and trying to be an upbeat changing room that’s carrying real momentum through the great finish last year, to being massively respectful to moments of sorrow where people have moments of reflection to losing Mati.

“So yes the last few days have been a little bit surreal. Moments where we catch ourselves as a group being normal and then reflecting on how we miss him and it doesn’t feel right without him. I’m sure time will heal that thought-process for us. But the lads have responded magnificently and with real strength of character and togetherness.”