JAPHET TANGANGA has sealed a stunning return to Millwall after putting pen to paper on a permanent deal.

The defender spent the second half of last season on loan at The Den from Tottenham Hotspur.

He was then released in May by his boyhood club and a number of sides were interested in his signature.

But in a huge coup for the Lions, they have managed to secure the 25-year-old on a long-term contract.

Japhet Tanganga made a big impact for Millwall last season. Image: Millwall FC

He becomes their second signing of the window following the arrival of striker Macauley Langstaff earlier this week.

The centre-back made 18 appearances last season and impressed fans once he got up to speed with the Championship. He also scored two crucial goals against Southampton and Birmingham City which helped Millwall stave off the threat of relegation.

He could now be in line to face Gillingham in a friendly on Saturday.

But Tanganga’s red card on the final day of last season for clashing with Swansea’ Jerry Yates means he will miss the first three games of the new campaign – Watford at home, Portsmouth away in the Carabao Cup, and Bristol City away from home.

The first game the defender will be available for is the trip to Hull City on August 24.

Tanganga has made 50 appearances for Spurs, has European experience and has played under renowned managers such as Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino.