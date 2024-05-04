NEIL Harris said he was left “angered” by Jerry Yates’ “punch” on Japhet Tanganga.

Both Yates and Tanganga were shown red in the final minutes of Millwall’s incident-packed win at Swansea.

A scuffle between both players broke out and replays suggested that Yates appeared to aim a punch at the Millwall defender.

Both players were sent off with the game marking Tanganga’s last appearance for Millwall given he is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Harris said the incident wouldn’t “blight” the 25-year-old’s time at the club.

Asked about the incident, Harris told his post-match press conference: “At the time, I only saw Jerry Yates’ punch so he deserved to go. And it angered me. I’ve seen it back and there was a scuffle before it and I think that’s down to the [appeals] panel to decide if they both deserved to go.

“Japhet certainly said to me that he hasn’t swung a punch. But you have to be careful if you’re pushing players and how you do it and what’s interpreted by the referee.”

Later, Harris added: “Japhet Tanganga, that red card won’t sort of blight his Millwall record. And certainly not for me. He’s been exceptional. We need to add to the centre-half positions but again, that’s a conversation that needs to happen above me. But I get on brilliantly with Japhet and I’ll certainly stay in touch with him.”