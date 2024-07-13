LUKAS Jensen starts in goal for Millwall who have named a starting line-up mixed with youth and experience for their opening pre-season game at Gillingham.

The Danish keeper officially signed less than 48 hours ago but will now get his first taste of being a Lions player at Priestfield Stadium.

Youngsters Tom Leahy, a striker, and Kamarl Grant, a defender, will get their chance to impress Neil Harris from the start. The Lions boss said yesterday that at least six of the club’s youth stars would be involved in this game.

There are also several well established names in the line-up including Jake Cooper, who is captain today following the permanent departure of Shaun Hutchinson. Danny McNamara, George Saville and George Honeyman are also among those starting while teenager Romain Esse will also gets a run out.

New signings Japhet Tanganga and Macaulay Langstaff, alongside Billy Mitchell and the injured duo of Adam Mayor and Connal Trueman, will play no part in the match.

Millwall faced Gillingham in their opening friendly of last summer and won 2-0 thanks to goals from Kevin Nisbet and Aidomo Emakhu.

–

Gillingham: 4-4-2: Turner; Ehmer, Ogie, Giles, Hutton; Little, Trialist, Gale, Nolan; Andrews, Clarke.

Subs: Morris (GK), Clark, Masterson, Williams, Rowe, Hawkins, McKenzie, Nevitt, Gbode, Dieng, Webster, Waldock.

Millwall: 4-4-2: Jensen; McNamara, Grant, Cooper, Bryan; Esse, Saville, Honeyman, Watmore; Leahy, Nisbet.

Subs: Trialist (GK), Wallace, Leonard, Emakhu, De Norre, Esse, Adom-Malaki, Honeyman, Massey, Harding, Przewozny (GK), Bradshaw, Okoli, Bangura-Williams, Smith, Lawson, Hearn.