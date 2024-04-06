NEIL Harris has opted to make three changes to his Millwall side ahead of this afternoon’s crunch game at Huddersfield Town.

At least one change was enforced with Murray Wallace out for the rest of the season after hurting his back in Monday’s 2-1 loss at Rotherham United.

Danny McNamara comes in for him with Ryan Longman and Billy Mitchell are also back in the starting line-up.

Along with Wallace, Casper De Norre and Duncan Watmore have dropped out the starting line up with Watmore absent from the matchday squad.

Aidomo Emakhu has returned to the bench after an injury-hit few months while there are also returns to the substitutes bench for Allan Campbell and Wes Harding.

Campbell has not been in a matchday squad since the 4-0 defeat to Ipswich Town on Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile, hosts Huddersfield have made three chances from Easter Monday when they drew 1-1 at Stoke City.

Coming into the side are Josh Koroma, Ben Jackson and Delano Burgzorg, who scored the stoppage time equalising penalty in this fixture back in December.

Dropping out for the Terriers, who are without a win in six games, are Jack Rudoni, Patrick Jones and Jaheim Headley.

Millwall: 4-4-1-1: Sarkic; Leonard, Tanganga, Cooper (c), McNamara; Honeyman, Mitchell, Saville, Longman; Flemming; Obafemi.

Subs: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, Harding, De Norre, Campbell, Mayor, Norton-Cuffy, Esse, Emakhu.

Huddersfield: 4-4-2: Nicholls; Spencer, Pearson, Helik (c), Jackson; Thomas, Kasumu, Matos, Koroma; Burgzorg, Radulovic. Subs: Maxwell, Headley, Edwards, Turton, Wiles, Ward, Jones, Iorpenda, Healey.