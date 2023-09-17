INJURIES to Matija Sarkic, Shaun Hutchinson and Joe Bryan has forced Millwall manager Gary Rowett to make multiple changes for today’s team to face Leeds United.

Four changes have been made to the side that drew with Birmingham 15 days ago – including the first starts for Ryan Longman and Allan Campbell, the two deadline day signings. Bartosz Bialkowski as expected starts in goal.

Casper De Norre is also in the starting line-up after missing multiple games with injury.

Zian Flemming surprisingly drops to the bench for the first league game this season with George Saville also among the substitutes.

Meanwhile, Leeds have made one change with Sam Bryam coming in for Jamie Shackleton.

Shackleton and Charlie Cresswell are both on the bench upon their return to The Den after successful loan spells last season.

Millwall have lost four of their last five home games in all competitions but they are unbeaten against Leeds at The Den since 2012.

The Lions have also scored the first goal in this fixture on the last six occasions.

–

Millwall: 3-4-1-2: Bialkowski; Leonard, Cooper (c), Wallace; Norton-Cuffy, Mitchell, De Norre, Longman; Campbell; Bradshaw, Nisbet.

Substitutes: Trueman, Flemming, McNamara, Watmore, Emakhu, Saville, Esse, Adom-Malaki, Harding.

Leeds: 4-2-3-1: Meslier; Ayling (c), Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Gray, Ampadu; Summerville, Piroe, Gnonto; Rutter

Substitutes: Darlow, Cresswell, Shackleton, Gruev, Kamara, Poveda, Anthony, James, Gelhardt