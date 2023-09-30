KEVIN NISBET and Murray Wallace have returned from injury to start against Swansea City for Millwall.

The Scottish striker missed last week’s draw at West Brom after hurting his ankle while Wallace picked up a knock in the week that looked set to rule him out for at least this game.

But both players start with Nisbet’s inclusion for the injured Tom Bradshaw the only change in the line-up.

Bradshaw joins Shaun Hutchinson and Matija Sarkic on the club’s injury list.

No longer part of that group is George Honeyman, who appears on the bench for the first time this season after picking up a groin issue in the opening pre-season game against Gillingham in July.

There’s a few changes for visitors Swansea who have lost Nathan Wood and Josh Ginnelly to injuries.

Coming in are Harry Darling, Jerry Yates and Bashir Humphreys.

Millwall are looking for back-to-back home wins for the first time since October 2022. But they don’t have a good recent record against Swansea, who are looking for this first away win this season.

–

Millwall: 3-4-1-2: Bialkowski; Leonard, Cooper (c), Wallace; Norton-Cuffy, Campbell, De Norre, Longman; Flemming; Nisbet, Watmore.

Substitutes: Trueman, Mitchell, McNamara, Honeyman, Emakhu, Saville, Esse, Bryan, Harding.

Swansea: 4-2-3-1: Rushworth; Key, Cabango, Darling, Humphrehys; Patino, Grimes (c); Cullen, Paterson, Lowe; Yates

Substitutes: Fisher, Fulton, Tymon, Kukharevych, Naughton, Walsh, Ashby, Cooper, Congreve