ZIAN FLEMMING has returned to Millwall’s starting line-up after he was surprisingly dropped for the weekend’s defeat against Leeds.

The Dutchman returns for tonight’s clash with Rotherham United with Billy Mitchell dropping down to the subs bench for the first time this season.

Joe Bryan, who had missed the last couple of games with injury, is fit enough to be among the substitutes.

Flemming is expected to return to his natural position behind the strikers while Allan Campbell, who started against Leeds at no.10, is likely to partner Casper De Norre from a deeper midfield position.

Meanwhile Rotherham have made three changes to their team, including a first start for summer signing Sam Nombe.

The striker hit 15 goals for Exeter City last season in League One.

Also coming in are former Hull City and Stoke City midfielder Sam Clucas and defender Sebastian Revan, on loan from Aston Villa. They are both also making their first starts.

Millwall have won three of their last four against Rotherham including a 3-0 victory on New Year’s Day.

Rotherham’s last win at the Den came in 2014, four visits ago. Matt Taylor’s side have not won away from home anywhere since a surprise victory at Sheffield United in November 2022, 16 away matches ago.

–

Millwall: 3-4-1-2: Bialkowski; Leonard, Cooper (c), Wallace; Norton-Cuffy, Campbell De Norre, Longman; Flemming; Bradshaw, Nisbet.

Substitutes: Trueman, Mitchell, McNamara, Watmore, Emakhu, Saville, Esse, Bryan, Harding.

Rotherham: 4-2-3-1: Johansson; Lembikisa, Humphreys, Blackett, Revan; Rathbone, Clucas, Tiehi; Nombe, Hugill, Onyedinma.

Substitutes: Phillips, Eaves, Green, Kelly, Odoffin, Appiah, McGuckin, Douglas.