TOM Bradshaw will make his first start in 12 games for Millwall’s clash against Plymouth Argyle this afternoon.

The striker has had an injury-hit campaign but will be looking to get on the scoresheet for the first time in 2024 as he comes in for Michael Obafemi.

That is one of two changes by Millwall boss Neil Harris with Duncan Watmore also coming into the line-up for George Honeyman.

It will be Watmore’s 50th Lions appearance.

Goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, who was announced to be leaving the club yesterday, is on the bench for his final game at The Den. He is joined by Billy Mitchell who is back in the squad after missing the win at Sunderland with illness.

As for visitors Plymouth Argyle, who start the day just two points clear of the relegation zone, they have made three changes from the line-up that lost 3-0 at Stoke City last week.

Dropping out are Julio Pleguezuelo, Ryan Hardie and Adam Forshaw and coming in are Lewis Gibson, Ben Waine and Tottenham loanee Ashley Phillips.

Plymouth are targeting their first win at The Den since 1967.

Millwall: 4-4-1-1: Sarkic; Leonard, Tanganga, Cooper (c), McNamara; Longman, De Norre, Saville, Watmore; Flemming; Bradshaw.

Subs: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, Harding, Esse, Bradshaw, Honeyman, Norton-Cuffy, Mitchell, Nisbet.

Plymouth: 3-4-3: Cooper; Phillips, Scarr, Galloway; Edwards (c), Randell, Gibson, Mumba; Whittaker, Waine, Bundu.

Subs: Hazard, Pleguezuelo, Wright, Hardie, Devine, Forshaw, Sorinola, Roberts, Issaka.