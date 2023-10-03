WES HARDING will make his Millwall debut as Gary Rowett makes three changes from the weekend defeat to Swansea.

The defender, who signed from Rotherham, has come off the bench in three of the nine league games but will get his chance to impress from the start against Plymouth Argyle tonight.

Elsewhere, Danny McNamara also starts for the first time in seven games while Joe Bryan also comes in.

Dropping out are Murray Wallace, Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Ryan Longman.

Millwall’s rejigged defence will have to be on top form tonight as they come up against Ryan Hardie who already has five league goals and Morgan Whittaker who has four.

Tom Bradshaw, Shaun Hutchinson and Matija Sarkic are still out injured.

Meanwhile, Plymouth have made two changes to their line-up as Mickel Miller makes just his second start of the season and Kaine Kesler-Hayden also comes in.

Moving to the bench are Macaulay Gillesphey and Joe Edwards.

Plymouth reverted to a back three formation following a 4-1 defeat against Bristol City and have since followed that up with a 6-2 win over Norwich City and a 1-1 draw with Hull City at the weekend.

Tonight will see the first league meeting between Millwall and Plymouth since 2006 when the two sides drew 1-1 at The Den.

Millwall are unbeaten in their last eight games against Plymouth in all competitions, last losing in December 1997.

Plymouth: 3-4-2-1: Hazard; Pleguezuelo, Scarr, Kesler-Hayden; Miller, Randell, Houghton (c), Mumba; Whittaker, Azaz; Hardie

Substitutes: Waine, Warrington, Wright, Cundle, Edwards, Butcher, Bundu, Gillesphey, Burton

Millwall: 3-4-1-2: Bialkowski; Leonard, Cooper (c), Harding; McNamara, Campbell, De Norre, Bryan; Flemming; Nisbet, Watmore.

Substitutes: Trueman, Mitchell, Norton-Cuffy, Honeyman, Emakhu, Saville, Esse, Longman, Wallace.