GEORGE Honeyman has returned to the starting line-up for Millwall after recovering from his shoulder injury.

The midfielder will now face his former club from the start having missed last week’s 3-1 win over Cardiff City.

His inclusion is one of two changes made by Neil Harris as Casper De Norre also comes into the line-up for just the second time in the last 11 games.

He replaces Billy Mitchell, who is ill, while Romain Esse drops back to the bench after a rare start last week for the teenager.

Hosts Sunderland have also made two changes as they look to build on last week’s 1-0 win over 10-man West Bromwich Albion.

Ajibola Alese and Bradley Dack have come in for Daniel Neil and Trai Hume.

Hume, who is on the bench, had started every single league game this season prior to today’s match.

Lions fans will recognise the names of former loanees Dan Ballard and Callum Styles among the starters for the Black Cats.

Sunderland have not conceded in the three games since a 5-1 loss to Blackburn Rovers on April 1. They are hunting for their first home win since February while Millwall are looking to avoid a fourth consecutive away defeat after losses to Leeds United, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town.

Sunderland: 3-4-3: Patterson; Alese, Ballard, O’Nien (c); Pembele, Ekwah, Bellingham, Styles; Rigg, Dack, Clarke.

Subs: Bishop, Evans, Burstow, Hemir, Mundle, Ba, Hume, Aouchiche, Hjelde.

Millwall: 4-4-1-1: Sarkic; Leonard, Tanganga, Cooper (c), McNamara; Longman, De Norre, Saville, Honeyman; Flemming; Obafemi.

Subs: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, Harding, Esse, Bradshaw, Mayor, Norton-Cuffy, Watmore, Nisbet.