KEVIN NISBET has dropped out of Millwall’s team after hurting his ankle against Rotherham United.

The striker was replaced by Duncan Watmore on Wednesday night and has also been replaced by the former Middlesbrough striker for this afternoon’s clash at West Bromwich Albion.

That is the only change in the Lions’ starting line-up from the 11 that won 3-0 in midweek.

The headline team news comes from West Brom as former Millwall star Jed Wallace drops out of the team as part of five changes for the hosts.

The Baggies’ top scorer so far this season with four goals, John Swift, also moves to the bench along with defender Cedric Kipre, Darnell Furlong and Okay Yokuslu.

Coming in for West Brom are Conor Townsend, Kyle Bartley, Alex Mowatt, Grady Diangana and Brighton loanee Jeremy Sarmiento.

Millwall are searching for their first league win at The Hawthorns since 2001 – but they did win a first-round League Cup clash at this ground in 2019 with Tom Bradshaw among the scorers in a 2-1 win.

The Lions are also unbeaten away at West Brom in their last four meetings in all competitions, including April’s 0-0 draw.

Millwall: 3-4-1-2: Bialkowski; Leonard, Cooper (c), Wallace; Norton-Cuffy, Campbell De Norre, Longman; Flemming; Bradshaw, Watmore.

Substitutes: Trueman, Mitchell, McNamara, Adom-Malaki, Emakhu, Saville, Esse, Bryan, Harding.

West Brom: Palmer; Ajayi, Bartley, Pieters; Phillips, Sarmiento, Mowatt, Molumby, Townsend; Thomas-Asante, Diangana

Substitutes: Griffiths, Furlong, Kipre, Wallace, Chalobah, Swift, Pipa, Fellows, Yokuslu