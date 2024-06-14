THE transfer window has officially opened again as clubs in England prepare to make a number of deals.

Permanent signings and loan transfers can now take place until Friday, August 30 when the window closes again.

Like most clubs in the EFL, Millwall are expected to be active as they look to improve their squad after a 13th-place finish in the Championship last season.

Bartosz Bialkowski and Shaun Hutchinson will be released when their contracts expire at the end of the month while loan players who made major contributions in the 2023-24 season, including Japhet Tanganga, Ryan Longman, Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Michael Obafemi, have returned to their parent clubs.

Changes off the pitch saw Alex Aldridge depart as Head of Recruitment and Football Operations before Steve Gallen was brought in as Director of Football. He now faces his first test in helping to improve the squad with shrewd acquisitions.

Last summer, the Lions signed six players permanently. Kevin Nisbet was the first and officially moved from Hibernian just over a year ago.

Millwall may also see some players depart with rumours once again surrounding the future of Zian Flemming.

June 14 marks a busy day in the football calendar with the transfer window opening and the 2024 European Championship kicking off in Germany tonight.