DUNCAN Watmore will miss Tuesday night’s home game against Leicester City.

The 30-year-old was absent from the weekend defeat against Huddersfield Town and is now set to be out for at least a week, according to Millwall boss Neil Harris.

The Lions were already short on attackers and Harris believes the game at The Den tomorrow has likely come too soon for long-term absentees Tom Bradshaw and Kevin Nisbet.

He told Millwall TV: “Duncan has just got better and better over the last couple of weeks and he’s a real threat for us. He’s not going to be available for a week or so.

“It’s a huge loss for us. He’s been one to give us that little bit of impetus and forward running and moments of quality as well.

“Bradders and Nissy are getting fitter. Whether there’s any involvement on Tuesday is probably unlikely.”

It’s been a costly few games for the Lions since they’ve returned from the international break.

Not only have they only picked up one point from nine, they have also sustained injuries to Watmore, Murray Wallace and Joe Bryan.