PROMISING Millwall striker Abdul Abdulmalik has gone to National League Wealdstone on a short-term loan deal.

The 20-year-old signed a new contact with the Lions at the beginning of August but is now set to test his abilities in the fifth-tier of English football.

Abdulmalik was part of the under-21 side that won the Professional Development League Southern Division in May.

He ended the campaign as the Lions’ top scorer with 16 goals and will be looking to build on that strong season.

The forward will head to Wealdstone until January with the Stones currently sat 14th in the National League after an up-and-down start.

He is the third Millwall youngster to head to non-league football this summer.

Defender Chin Okoli is at Bromley while striker Nana Boateng is at Woking.