CASPER DE NORRE has revealed that the unpredictability of the Championship has completely thrown him.

The 26-year-old had previously only played in his native Belgium before arriving at The Den in July.

He has likely never come across anything like England’s second-tier, a division known for its failure to follow the usual rules of football.

Shock results, strange events and bizarre occurrences happen on a weekly basis in the Championship and De Norre has taken note.

But regardless of how eccentric the division is, the midfielder says he loves the passion of match-going fans.

De Norre told NewsAtDen: “It’s a weird league. When you look at results after every weekend, you’re [seeing] the last [placed] team winning against the first. There are so many weird results. You cannot make any logic out of it. It doesn’t make sense.

“But I like it to be honest. If you go to away games and home games, the stadiums are always full and there’s a different kind of atmosphere than Belgium. You really feel like people are breathing football here and they live for it. It’s really nice to play in England.”

When asked where he thought Millwall could be at the end of the season, De Norre said the top six was possible but, referencing Plymouth Argyle’s jaw-dropping 6-2 win against Norwich City last weekend, said no guarantees are possible in the Championship.

He added: “I find it so difficult to say because I don’t know the league and every week it’s a new opponent and I don’t know the players of those teams. It’s so difficult to say because the results are always changing and this team is winning from that team and Plymouth is winning 6-2 against Norwich and when I saw Norwich play against us, I was like ‘this is so good.’

“So it’s really difficult for me to say. I hope we can continue on the way we played the last two games. I think especially the Rotherham game and the first half against West Brom was a little bit more how we wanted to play. So I hope we continue to grow as a team and get the results. I hope we can get to the play-offs but it’s so weird and so difficult to judge other teams. I think in this league it’s just really important to have consistently good results or have very good periods where you get a lot of points, so we’ll see.”

De Norre also fielded questions on if he preferred being a single pivot in midfield as seen in more recent matches or being part of a double pivot.

He said: “I like [being] the sole player because you can dictate the pace but I also like the two because then it’s more easy to go in front because I’m also a player that likes to go in front and sometimes, not every time, to go into the box and try and score a goal or help with the attacking. When you’re the sole pivot, you really have to stay in front of the defence and when we are attacking, you also have to think about counter-attacks.

“I like them both. It doesn’t really matter for me if I play as the sole pivot or with two pivots or a little bit more advanced.”

And the midfielder was asked about playing with Zian Flemming with the pair both looking set to light up The Den over the coming season.

He added: “I think we have like a little bit kind of the same idea about football. We also speak the same language so of course sometimes we talk in our language about the games or anything.

“We both like to make short combinations on the pitch so yeah it’s really nice to play with him. If we have a little one-two or anything, he knows what I want and I know what he wants. There’s a connection there.”