WES HARDING said he is ready to fill the gaping hole that has opened up in Millwall’s defence.

The 26-year-old had to come on for Shaun Hutchinson in the last match against Birmingham City after the club captain went off injured.

It was the latest substitute appearance for the former Rotherham United defender who has yet to start a game since he arrived at The Den on a free transfer this summer.

But that is all set to change in the coming weeks due to Hutchinson’s injury and Harding is prepared for the spotlight to fall on him.

He told NewsAtDen: “I’m ready. The last game was quite a good game to get me up to speed. It’s the most minutes I’ve played in one game so yeah I’m ready to step in.

“It was nice [to play against Birmingham] and it was earlier than expected as well. But it felt good. I played 60 odd minutes, I felt comfortable and I enjoyed it. Of course, you always have to be ready but it’s easier said than done.

“Getting into the game can be a tricky but I always find it easier the earlier you get on. When you come on for the last 20 minutes and 70 minutes have been played, you’re catching up to the speed that everyone else is playing at.”

Harding knew it would take a while to break into the team and expressed no qualms with having to wait his turn.

He added: “It’s been okay. I knew that’s what it would be. Coming in, the lads had a good year last year. I think it’s only right that you give the same players that did well last year get their chance this year.

“I knew what I was coming into. But as we alluded to before, you always need to try and be ready.”

Harding has been at The Den for almost two months and said now he has fully completed the move from the north, it has helped him adjust better.

He said: “That’s been the trickiest part. On the pitch it’s been okay, it’s more off. Just moving to and from [Yorkshire] on a four drive and picking the right days to do it, that’s been quite tricky. My wife’s here as well now and she wasn’t at the start so having finally done that, I can settle in properly both on and off [the pitch].”