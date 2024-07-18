NEIL Harris said he is watching his young stars’ behaviour off the pitch as he assesses who is ready for more game time.

Pre-season gives managers a chance to assess their youth ranks and Millwall have a number of youngsters who will be pushing to impress in upcoming friendlies.

Some of them will be included in the 24-man party who will be heading to Spain next week for warm weather training and games against Nottingham Forest and Real Murcia.

Harris said the actions of the youth players off the pitch is just as important as what they do on it.

Defender Kamarl Grant was among the younger core of players that featured at Gillingham. Image: Millwall FC

Asked what he will be looking out for, the Millwall boss said: “Just be good people, good human beings and good professionals around the place.

“Romain [Esse] and Aidomo [Emakhu] are the two candidates that people will be thinking they’re close to the first-team because they featured last year. But they’re still young men that are still developing their game.

“And the players that are coming in at a similar age need to learn from good senior professionals like Jake Cooper, Ryan Leonard, George Honeyman and Murray Wallace.

“I’m always excited about seeing the young players taking the pathway through under-21 football. And I’m excited about giving young Millwall players the opportunity to train with and play with the first-team.

“But they have to earn that right. And that comes from training well with the group, being good men and good pros, and then showing their qualities if and when they’re afforded the opportunities to be on the pitch.”

Fans got a glimpse of some of Millwall’s up-and-coming stars against Gillingham on Saturday, with game time given to Kamarl Grant, Tom Leahy, Kyle Smith and Niino Adom-Malaki, Alfie Massey and Sha’Mar Lawson.