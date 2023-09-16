By Myles Thornton at St Paul’s

Bermondsey Town drew a thrilling game 3-3 against Cuxton91 FC in their Kent County League Premier Division clash at St Paul’s last weekend.

Town took the lead not long into the first half after Andrea Correra, in his first game for the club this season, slotted the ball into the back of the net.

Not long after, however, Cuxton made it 1-1.

Then, shortly into the second half, winger Jeremiah Afamefune unleashed the shot from the right, outside the box, and watched as the ball flew into the bottom-left corner of the net.

Cuxton made it 2-2, before then going ahead for the first time in the game.

The hosts had work to do with not much time left in the game.

But in the closing minutes, Correra stepped up and equalised leaving supporters breathless after a brilliant game.

Town manager Stuart Wilson said: “Dropping the lead twice isn’t acceptable. It was good going forward, but defensively it wasn’t good enough.

Town are at home this Saturday (September 16) in the Bill Manklow Inter-Regional Challenge Cup against Kings Hill FC in Rotherhithe.

Bermondsey Town: Darren Zingoula; Joe Alvarez, Tobi Fadipe, Herbert George, Liam Curtis, Brandon Green, Jeremiah Afamefune, Chike Amazu, Kai Bichard, Andrea Correra, and Ade Olowojoba.

Substitutes: Dominic Warner, Cory Thompson, Tobi Awofeso, Agbor Sobeh, and Tyriq Grant.

Attendance: 67