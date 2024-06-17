NEIL Harris has paid an emotional tribute to Matija Sarkic as the football world continues to come to terms with his passing.

The goalkeeper has died at the age of just 26, leaving fans shocked and saddened.

The Lions said they were “completely devastated” to announce his death on Saturday morning and tributes have been pouring in as many in football paid respect to his memory.

Sarkic arrived at The Den last August from Wolverhampton Wanderers and made 33 appearances for Millwall.

His final outing for the club saw him keep a clean sheet and save a penalty against Swansea City on the final day of last season. Since the end of the campaign he has appeared for Montenegro on international duty and attended his brother’s wedding.

In a video released today, Lions boss Harris said: “First thoughts have to go with Matty’s parents and his brothers. A wonderful son and a wonderful brother who was a really caring, good man.

“Getting the call at seven o’clock first thing on the weekend, you know it’s not going to be positive news but you can never imagine the devastation in the moment you find out that such a good man, at such a tender age, has lost his life.

“It’s hard to find the words to explain how you feel. I have a 22-year-old son myself, Matty was only a few years older. Any human being or fan or anybody in life can relate to something like that. Devastating news for the family and for our football club.”

The Millwall boss said that goalkeeping coach Andy Marshall has been in touch with the family and was the person who told him the tragic news over the phone.

On Sarkic’s character, Harris said: “What a bloke. There’s no surprise when you read obituaries on social media or hear people close to him speak so fondly. They talk about his radiant smile, his human nature and his good will.

“I only worked with Matty over a three-month period and was with him last Thursday at the training ground. A huge smile on his face and so excited to go and see the family in Montenegro.

“He had a great summer and performed so well for his nation against Belgium and been to his brother’s wedding.

“As a character at the training ground, everyday he came in, win, lose or draw, with a smile on his face and just wanted to be better and be the best version of himself.

“People shouldn’t think of him as a laid-back goalkeeper. He was very driven and you could see he had high aspirations for himself, he wanted to build his caps up for his country but also perform really well for us and drag us forward. I can’t praise him highly enough as a human being in the time I knew him but also as a professional as well.

“It doesn’t always feel right to talk about work in moments like this but in Matty’s case it does because he loved the game, he loved the job.”

Fans have been leaving flowers outside of The Den and a book of condolences has also been opened so people can pays their respects.

Harris added: “Fans use the phrase ‘once a Lion, always a Lion’ and I think that speaks volumes for us as a football club and I think Matty was extremely proud to represent us.

“The book downstairs will be signed by a lot of people, as John [Berylson’s] was when he passed. An opportunity to just pay a moment of respect and in the coming weeks and months there will be various tributes. People are talking behind the scenes how we can pay respect and honour Matty’s life but also his time at our football club.”

Oliver Sarkic, Matija’s twin brother, wrote an emotional tribute over the weekend on social media. He said: “Thank you everyone for the love and support shown to Matija and our family. Really shows the amazing person he was.

“I wish he was still here with us I but couldn’t be more proud to say he was my twin brother. Life won’t be the same without you. Rest in peace, we love you.”

Sarkic, who was born in Grimsby, played for a handful of clubs in England, many in loan spells, and spent five years at Aston Villa. BBC and Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards, who was at Aston Villa at the same time as Sarkic, said: “When I got the news I was absolutely devastated.

“Just 26 years of age, gone way too soon. I’ve been a little bit down all day thinking about it.

“I just want to send my condolences to his family.”

Aston Villa tweeted: “Everyone at Aston Villa is deeply saddened by news of the passing of our former goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.

“The thoughts and condolences of all at the club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

Wolves wrote on their X account: “We are truly heartbroken by today’s tragic news. Matija was someone who had time for anybody at the football club, no matter who they were.

“He was smart, bright, warm and funny, and gave everything to his profession and the people around him.

“A teammate, a colleague and a friend. He will be missed by all of us.”