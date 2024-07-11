By Sport Reporter

Greenwich Yacht Club has raised a four-figure sum for RNLI Tower Lifeboat Station.

The club, based on the River Thames near the Thames Barrier, celebrated the RNLI’s 200th Anniversary of saving lives at sea with a fundraising yacht race at the end of June.

The fundraising included a race entry fee, sales of uniquely branded polo and t-shirts, an online prize challenge to win a two-night stay for two people in the Hampton by Hilton hotel in Canterbury, and a raffle on Race Day with an array of prizes donated by local businesses.

When all the funds have been received, Greenwich Yacht Club will proudly hand over more than £1,000 to the local Tower Lifeboat Station.

The main event was a race downriver and back, shortened on the day due to light winds. After the Race Briefing, competitors had the unique opportunity to start when they liked, rather than all together at an official start time. Of eleven starters, just two boats completed the course under sail. After more than four hours’ sailing the adjusted time difference between them was a mere 13 seconds.

The winner’s trophy, a ship’s decanter donated Davy’s Wine Merchants of Greenwich, was presented to race winner Jo Wightman and her crew by Greenwich Yacht Club’s oldest member, 94 year-old Stan Payne. In attendance were Stephen Wheatley of the Tower Lifeboat Station, and the Deputy Mayor of Greenwich, Councillor Linda Bird.

“It was a very demanding set of racing conditions, though supporting the RNLI made us more determined to complete the course,” said Jo Wightman.

The RNLI’s Tower Lifeboat station is one of only four that is manned 24/7, partly by a small professional crew plus a roster of 60 volunteers. It is the busiest station in the country, and was the first RNLI station to make over 10,000 callouts.

Greenwich Yacht Club was founded in 1908 to provide sailing and social facilities for workers on the River Thames. Today it is a Community Amateur Sports Club with a strong self-help ethos of being run by members for the benefit of members. It is an RYA Training Centre, and provides opportunities for yacht and dinghy sailing, motor boating, and rowing.

In 2025 Greenwich Yacht Club will celebrate being 25 years in its award-winning clubhouse which is built on a platform out in the River Thames. Prospective new members, whether boat owners or not, whether experienced or keen to learn, are warmly welcome in the clubhouse’s fully stocked bar on Tuesday evenings.