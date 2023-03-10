TOM Bradshaw praised the “incredible” support from Millwall fans – after they snapped up every ticket in the away allocation for the third successive game on the road.

Bradshaw feels there is a “belief” surging through the Lions support with their side again in the hunt for the Championship play-offs late into the season.

The 18,785 that watched their last game against Norwich City was the highest at The Den since their FA Cup match against Chelsea in 1995.

Lions fans will be out in force at Reading tomorrow when they will hope to help their side back into the play-off spots.

“It’s incredible. It’s really picked up the last month or so where maybe fans are starting to believe that we’re up and around there and we’ve got ourselves into a great position,” Bradshaw said on Millwall TV.

“You can feel that energy in the home games, but the away games also have been incredible. And it really does make a difference when we’re either selling out The Den or selling out the away end, it’s a real boost for us as players to try and get us over the line.

“It makes a difference. You look at games like Stoke away where we probably didn’t play well but at 1-0 we managed to grind it out and a lot of that is thanks to the fans.”

Bradshaw, the Championship player of the month for February, is battling it out with Zian Flemming to be Millwall’s top-scorer this season. The pair are on 13 goals each, which puts them joint-fourth in the division this campaign.

“I’m buzzing for Zi,” Bradshaw said. “First season in English football, he’s adapted really well. It’s a tough league to come in flying and he’s done just that.

“With Zi as well it’s not just his goals, he starts off a lot of attacks for us, obviously he’s great on the ball. And he’s just an all-round great player.

“It’s brilliant that we’re both getting goals and long may it continue.”

Image: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *