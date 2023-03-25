JAKE Cooper revealed his frustration surrounding inconsistent refereeing decisions in the Championship – and admitted he doesn’t feel the situation is likely to change any time soon.

The 28-year-old is one of Millwall’s biggest threats from set-pieces given his height and stature. Corners and free-kicks are regularly delivered onto the head of the 6ft6ins defender, allowing him to set up one of his team-mates or go for goal himself. So far this season, he has scored three times and assisted a further two goals, making him one of the top-scorers in the squad.

However, Cooper has often been manhandled by opponents trying to nullify his presence in the final third. It has frustrated the centre-back, as well as manager Gary Rowett and the Millwall fans, who believe that there should be a stricter application of the laws in such circumstances.

At the start of the season, plans were revealed to allow more physicality in football matches, but the anger has come from a lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis. Cooper believes that things could improve with better technology in the Championship, but he doesn’t see it happening.

“I don’t think it’s going to change,” Cooper told NewsAtDen.

“They’ve spoken about it for the last three or four seasons about whether the rules are going to change. We saw big changes with the VAR in the World Cup, but that’s not going to happen at our level.

“It’s something we’ve just got to deal with and find ways to work around more than anything. That’s probably where my frustration comes from.

“It’s just still being able to cope with what the opposition throws at me. That’s more my target than going and having meetings with referees or what they’re doing.

“Ultimately, I don’t think that’s going to change.”

Image: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *