TOM Bradshaw will draw level in joint-second in Millwall’s second-tier scoring chart this century if he bags his 15th of the season when the Lions host Huddersfield Town today.

Darius Henderson in 2011-12 and Steve Morison the season before scored 15 Championship goals across each of those campaigns.

Steve Claridge leads the way in the 2000s with 17 goals in the old First Division in 2001-02.

Bradshaw, 30, got his 14th Championship goal of the season with the opener in the 2-1 win over Swansea City on Tuesday.

The striker had to wait for confirmation as the goal was initially credited to Charlie Cresswell whose shot after a penalty-area scramble had deflected in. Team-mates ran to both players to celebrate – with Cresswell playfully pointing to himself and Bradshaw as if to indicate a joint effort – but the goal was later officially given to Bradshaw after replays confirmed the ball had come off his shin to wrong-foot Swans goalkeeper Andy Fisher.

It was Bradshaw’s seventh goal in his last seven games as he enjoys the best scoring return at this level in his career.

Millwall finished in the play-offs helped by Claridge’s goals 21 years ago. The Lions will go a long way to repeating that if Bradshaw matches or surpasses Claridge’s record…

Millwall’s top-scorers in their seasons in the second tier this century:

2022-23

Tom Bradshaw 14 (14)

2021-22

Benik Afobe 12 league (13 all competitions)

2020-21

Jed Wallace 11 (11)

2019-20

Matt Smith 13 (14)

2018-19

Lee Gregory 7 (10)

2017-18

George Saville 10 (10)

Lee Gregory 10 (10)

2014-15

Lee Gregory 9 (9)

2013-14

Steve Morison 8 (8)

2012-13

Chris Wood 11 (11)

2011-12

Darius Henderson 15 (19)

2010-11

Steve Morison 15 (17)

2005-06

Ben May 10 (11)

2004-05

Barry Hayles 12 (13)

2003-04

Tim Cahill 9 (12)

Neil Harris 9 (9)

2002-03

Neil Harris 12 (12)

2001-02

Steve Claridge 17 (18)

