MILLWALL’S Charlie Cresswell has been called into the England under-21 squad for friendlies against France and Croatia this month.

The on-loan Leeds United centre-back has caught the eye particularly in 2023 after coming into the side for Shaun Hutchinson’s following an injury to the club skipper.

England manager Lee Carsley and his staff are preparing for the European Under-21 Championships in Romania and Georgia in June and July. They are in Group C alongside Czech Republic, Germany and Israel.

England play France at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium on March 25 and Croatia at Fulham’s Craven Cottage three days later.

Cresswell, 20, has played 28 times and scored four goals for the Lions this season.

Meanwhile, Romain Esse has been called up by England under-18s who have a training camp in Croatia and three fixtures against their hosts (March 22), and Belgium (March 24) and Switzerland (March 27).

Esse, 17, made his senior Lions debut in the 2-0 win at Watford on Boxing Day and has played seven times this season.

Full under-21 squad

Goalkeepers: Josh Griffiths (West Bromwich Albion), Anthony Patterson (Sunderland), Carl Rushworth (Lincoln City, loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), James Trafford (Bolton Wanderers, loan from Manchester City)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Jarrad Branthwaite (PSV Eindhoven, loan from Everton), Levi Colwill (Brighton & Hove Albion, loan from Chelsea), Charlie Cresswell (Millwall, loan from Leeds United), Ben Johnson (West Ham United), Rico Lewis (Manchester City) Djed Spence (Stade De Rennes, loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Luke Thomas (Leicester City)

Midfielders: Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United, loan from Manchester City), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), James Garner (Everton), Angel Gomes (Lille), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), James McAtee (Sheffield United, loan from Manchester City), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: Cameron Archer (Middlesbrough, loan from Aston Villa), Folarin Balogun (Stade De Reims, loan from Arsenal), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Cole Palmer (Manchester City), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

Image: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *