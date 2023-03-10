TOM Bradshaw paid tribute to his team-mates after being named EFL Championship player of the month for February.

Bradshaw missed out in January after being nominated but this time got the nod ahead of Burnley’s Hjalmar Ekdal, Coventry City’s Kyle McFadzean and Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom.

Bradshaw, 30, scored five goals last month – a hat-trick in the 3-2 win against Sheffield United, a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw at home to Burnley, and the second in the 2-2 draw at Luton Town. Bradshaw has scored 13 goals in 30 Championship games this season, already his best return across a campaign since he signed from Barnsley in 2018.

The Lions took 12 points from seven games in a challenging run of games last month.

“It was a good month. Looking into that month before it started there were some tough fixtures in there: Sheff U, Burnley, Sunderland, Luton, and then the likes of QPR away, Cov away, it was a tough month,” Bradshaw said on Millwall TV.

“Personally to pick up this award, it’s a brilliant feat for me. But I think as a team we did well as well. It was obviously disappointing that we dropped points against Norwich but I think if you look at the month as a whole we did really well and hopefully we can kick on from there.”

Bradshaw is a tireless worker for the side but he also acknowledged the effort of his team-mates.

“That’s always being a big part of my game,” Bradshaw said. “Any striker wants to score goals but I’m very much a team player. I like to help the team defend, assist when I can, press from the front.

“It’s been a successful month for the team as a whole and I’ve been lucky enough to score the five goals. But there is no way I’m scoring those goals if it wasn’t for the hard work the whole team put in and the shift that the lads put in.”

Image: Millwall FC

