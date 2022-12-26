GARY Rowett admitted that pressure was starting to build on Andreas Voglsammer before he scored his first Millwall goal on Boxing Day.

The German had no luck in front of goal in the first half of the season, regularly hitting the crossbar or missing good opportunities which left him incredibly frustrated.

However, his first-half strike at Vicarage Road not only ended his goalless run but also helped his side to pick up a crucial win on the road ahead of a busy period of fixtures.

“I think there was a little pressure starting to build maybe to change that position if you’re not scoring,” Rowett said about the forward.

“Again, he’s done so well for the team, he’s worked so hard. Putting Tyler [Burey] into the team today, I felt we needed a threat on the counter, and again George Honeyman has been magnificent for us and it’s been a straight shootout for him and Vogi on the right-hand side.

“I felt Tyler would give us something different, like we saw Benno do in the home game. It’s another one where good minutes for him will help him. There’s a lot of positives today.”

Photo: Millwall FC