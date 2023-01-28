GARY Rowett doesn’t believe that Andreas Voglsammer will be the answer to Millwall’s depth up front, but admits that his versatility will help their play-off push the season.

The German has almost always been used as a winger since arriving at The Den over the summer, especially after the Lions switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation in early October. He has only started as a lone striker once since then, which was in a goalless draw against Birmingham City shortly before the World Cup break in November.

Rowett is still on the hunt for more forward options, with Tom Bradshaw the only senior out-and-out striker at the club following the departure of Benik Afobe earlier this month. However, the Millwall boss admitted that he could strengthen in other areas in order to add goals to his team if they fail to find a suitable, affordable option.

As a result, some supporters have speculated that the Lions could add one or two wingers to the squad and use Voglsammer as an alternative to Bradshaw, although Rowett doesn’t believe that it will solve the club’s problems in the final third.

“I think, at the moment, the problem is that we don’t have many options out wide,” he told NewsAtDen.

“You can only do what you’ve been capable of doing at the time. I think, at the weekend, I felt as though we could do that if we were chasing the game, that’s why I put Vogi on the bench, because I felt as though having Vogi coming on in a forward position for 30 minutes might have given us an extra impact. He’s done that really, really well when he’s come on in games when he first signed.

“I felt that was something we could do, but we didn’t need it in the end. There was no point putting him up front when they were getting out wide with two strikers, they kept getting balls into full-backs and attacking us, so he was better out there where he could stem that tide. I thought he did it really well.

“I think Vogi is one where we know that he’s played in a front two quite a lot in his career, he’s also played out wide for Arminia Bielefeld quite a lot in his career.

“I think he’s really flexible, but it’s like playing Mason [Bennett] down the middle. I don’t think suddenly someone is going to go up there and score 20 goals for the season, it’s not quite as simple as that.

“You’re looking at the best balance in the team. If we weren’t scoring goals or we were struggling to win games, then of course we’d look at all of those options.

“Everyone’s valuable and everyone needs to step up. I think the biggest thing is the goals outside of Zian [Flemming] and Bradders, that’s the key.

“The key is that, in those areas, you’re paid to contribute to goals as well as the team performance. That’s something that we want to try and improve as the season goes on and get some of those players that are on one or two goals up to six, seven, eight or nine for the season. That’s going to be the challenge.”

Photo: Millwall FC

