MILLWALL return to Championship action this afternoon as they travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

The Lions will climb all the way up to fourth in the table before the rest of the division resumes should they win on Wearside, but will face a very tough test against a side that have flourished since winning promotion from League One.

We spoke to Kyle Garrett from Roker Report to get the lowdown on the Black Cats ahead of the game.

1. What was last season like for Sunderland?

It was more a relief than anything. Four years in League One felt like an eternity and to be completely honest, if we didn’t do it last season, I don’t know when we would have. All our players of value would have left on the cheap and some of the teams in that division are seriously strong now. The play-off final is the best moment, for me personally, that I have experienced watching Sunderland.

2. Who were been the key signings and departures over the summer?

In terms of transfer business, the core of our squad isn’t too dissimilar to last season. We did well to retain Bailey Wright, Lynden Gooch and Patrick Roberts, and signed Jack Clarke on a permanent deal from Tottenham. Dan Ballard has been a good signing from Arsenal (I’m sure Millwall fans will know plenty about him) although he’s been injured so we’ve been left short at the back. Amad Diallo and Edouard Michut are exciting signings, on loan from Manchester United and PSG respectively.

In terms of departures, Carl Winchester was the only real departure of any note all summer. He hadn’t played a minute in the Championship this season though, so his departure doesn’t seem to be too significant.

3. How has the start of your competitive campaign been?

It’s been good. If we didn’t get the injuries we did then I confidently believe we’d be pushing for a play-off place. That hasn’t happened, for different reasons. We’ve battled well for a team full of a lot of players who are playing at this level for the first time.

4. Sunderland were due to host Millwall back in September before the game was postponed – do you think the rearranged fixture comes at a better or worse time for the Black Cats?

Better for sure. Ellis Simms, Ross Stewart and Dan Ballard were all injured when we were due to play Millwall in September but all those players are back in contention and we look very confident going into any game!

5. Tony Mowbray has now been in charge of Sunderland for three months, what’ve you made of his tenure so far?

Mowbray has been the steady appointment that we expected. It was a very smooth transition from Neil to Mowbray and it seems the players are taking everything from Mowbray’s training sessions and fighting for him on the pitch.

6. What can Millwall fans expect from Sunderland on Saturday?

A fast, exciting team which like to create as many chances as possible for our front men. We can be quite open in midfield and that could be an area which you exploit but we are often solid at the back and dangerous in attack.

7. What are your thoughts on Millwall?

I think my thoughts on Millwall are the same as what a lot of people would say… solid at the back and their players fight for every second, third and fourth ball. They’re in the play-off places on merit despite not seriously impressing at any point in the season. Zian Fleming looks a very good player!

8. Which Sunderland player should Millwall fans be most worried about?

Amad. When he first signed he couldn’t really maintain his place in the team but in the month before the break you could really see why Manchester United paid the money they did for him. His goal and assist against Birmingham were absolutely top class and he’s a player which could be the difference.

9. Which Millwall player are you most concerned about ahead of the game?

As I said for Question 7, Zian Fleming is who most Sunderland fans are wary of. His hat-trick against Preston was brilliant and eight goals in his debut championship season is some going.

10. Predicted lineup & score prediction?

Sunderland could go with anything now that pretty much the whole squad is fit again. I think it’ll be a 4-2-3-1 formation: Patterson; Hume, Batth, Alese, Cirkin; Evans, Neil; Amad, Pritchard, Clarke; Simms