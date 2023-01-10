HATTA Club have announced the signing of former Millwall striker Benik Afobe.

Afobe, 29, was released from his contract at The Den last week after it was reported that he was set to move to the UAE’s second tier.

Hatta Club confirmed the move on Monday evening, saying that they had “officially signed a contract with the Congolese player, Benik Afobe, from the English club Millwall”.

Afobe took to Instagram shortly before his transfer was completed, saying: “Thank you to everyone associated with the club for the past 18 months. I’ve enjoyed my time there with a great bunch of lads. I wish nothing but the best for you all.”

He went on to document the early stages of his move to Dubai, including a video of him in a car with agent Youssef Sofiane. He also shared photos of his unveiling at the 5,000-seater Hamdan Bin Rashid Stadium.

The striker should be available for Hatta Club’s next league game, which is away to struggling Dubai City. They are sat second in the UAE First Division League, level on points and goal difference with Dibba Al-Hisn as they look to return to the top flight for the first time since their relegation in 2020-21.

Photo: Millwall FC