MILLWALL’S Championship fixture against Burnley has been rescheduled.

The Clarets were initially supposed to travel to The Den on January 28, but their progression in the FA Cup means that they will have to travel to Ipswich Town that weekend instead. The Lions, on the other hand, will have a free weekend after being knocked out of the competition by Sheffield United.

A rescheduled date of February 21st has been chosen by the two teams, with kick-off now at 7:45pm. The match falls in the midweek slot between Millwall’s home match against Sheffield United (12:30) and their trip to Stoke City.

It means that all of their postponed fixtures have now been rearranged, although their trip to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town on February 28th will be moved once again should the Hatters reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

