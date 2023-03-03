MILLWALL’S 2-0 loss to Norwich City at the start of the campaign highlighted the gap between themselves and the teams at the top of the Championship.

While the Lions certainly held their own at Carrow Road, two moments of brilliance from Josh Sargent handed them their second league defeat of the season. The result came at the start of a nightmarish run of form that ultimately prompted Gary Rowett to change from a back five to a 4-2-3-1 formation, and his side have not looked back since.

Millwall are undoubtedly one of the main contenders in this year’s play-off race, performing consistently against the strongest sides in the division while improving their results on the road. It leaves them inside the play-off places heading into Saturday’s clash at The Den, although their lead on the Canaries remains incredibly slim.

Norwich have had a poor season by their incredibly high standards. Under Daniel Farke, they won two Championship titles in three years and created an unbeatable mentality that allowed them to play a fast, free-flowing style of football.

That all vanished when Dean Smith took charge in November 2021, but his reign lasted just thirteen months before he was sacked and replaced by former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner.

The German-American manager might not have had the immediate impact that he would have liked, but the improvement has been slow and steady. Their 3-0 defeat at home to Burnley in early February showed that they are still a long way from where they want to be, but their 2-0 win at home to Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon extended their unbeaten run to four games ahead of their trip to SE16.

For Millwall, this is a chance to showcase the improvement that they have made since they were beaten in Norfolk back in August while also proving to the rest of the division that they have what it takes to secure a top-six finish this season.

Their 2-2 draw against Luton Town has already shown that they are capable of doing that, although they will look to go one better tomorrow afternoon as they know that a defeat could knock them out of the play-off places altogether.

The Lions have a number of injury doubts heading into the game, but four players are certain to miss out. Tyler Burey [hip], Callum Styles [calf], Mason Bennett and Billy Mitchell [both ankle] are all sidelined, leaving manager Gary Rowett with a thin squad after a hectic run of February fixtures.

Possible Millwall XI: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Shackleton, Saville; Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Match odds: Millwall 29/20 Draw 11/5 Norwich 15/8

Last meeting: Championship (August 19th, 2022): Norwich 2-0 Millwall (Sargent 50’, 75’)

