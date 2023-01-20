MILLWALL are set to face another managerless side on Saturday afternoon as they travel to the Welsh capital to face Cardiff City.

The Lions head into the match on the back of consecutive defeats, losing 2-0 at home to Sheffield United in the FA Cup at the start of January and 1-0 away to Middlesbrough in the Championship last weekend.

On the flip side, Gary Rowett’s side have lost just one of their last five league matches, putting them into an encouraging position to challenge for a place in the top six.

It won’t be easy to achieve their goal, with the gap between Norwich in seventh and Reading in fourteenth just two points. A win could move Millwall back into the top six if other results go their way, but a defeat could drop them into the bottom half of the table if the teams below them pick up maximum points.

Cardiff are fighting a different battle, as they sit just three points and one place above Huddersfield Town in the last relegation spot. The Terriers have a game in hand on the Bluebirds as well, meaning that the prospect of League One football next year feels very real.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Wigan Athletic was the final straw. The Latics’ 96th minute equaliser was enough to see them snatch a point and end the tenure of Mark Hudson, who has only replaced former Millwall striker Steve Morison as manager in mid-November.

As a result, Cardiff are now on the hunt for their third head coach of the season, with former boss Neil Warnock the frontrunner at the time of writing. Dean Whitehead was placed in charge for their FA Cup replay away at Leeds United, which they lost 5-2.

The lack of clarity surrounding the club’s immediate future and their tactical direction undoubtedly makes things harder for the Lions, who have experienced this exact situation on a number of occasions.

Matt Taylor’s first game in charge of Rotherham United came against Millwall in October, while Middlesbrough and West Brom both travelled to The Den with interim managers in charge in the same month.

“It’s the same scenario,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“We’re more than halfway through the season and I think we’ve had this about five times already.

“It’s a challenge, but it’s just a different type of challenge. Middlesbrough had Michael Carrick there for eight or nine games, we knew what we had to prepare for, yet we lost the game 1-0. We came away with nothing after all that hard work.

“I don’t think it changes anything, it just means you have to go and focus on what you do. I think we do that anyway.

“We know some of Cardiff’s strengths and maybe areas where we feel, if we do things well, we can cause them problems.

“I don’t necessarily think it changes anything too much.”

Millwall will be without Tyler Burey [hip] for Saturday’s game, while Scott Malone [foot] is still a doubt. Jake Cooper and Shaun Hutchinson should both be fit, but their involvement will hinge on whether or not they can return to full training at the end of this week.

Predicted Millwall XI: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Voglsammer, Flemming, Bennett; Bradshaw

Match odds: Cardiff 2/1 Draw 2/1 Millwall 29/20

Last meeting: Championship (September 3rd, 2022): Millwall 2-0 Cardiff (Cresswell 63’, Afobe 90’)

