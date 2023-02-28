GARY Rowett and Millwall’s players have been keen to stress that no game in the Championship is any bigger than the one that came before it, but tonight’s clash against Luton Town certainly feels crucial for both teams.

The Lions and the Hatters are level on points and goal difference, separated only by games won and goals scored. Rob Edwards’ side sit just underneath Millwall in sixth place going into the match, but they are the firm favourites to pick up all three points at Kenilworth Road.

Strangely, this is the first time that the two sides have met this season. The fixture was initially supposed to take place on December 18th at midday before being moved to 11:30am avoid a clash with the World Cup final.

However, the adverse weather forecast meant that the game was at risk of being called off, with Luton asking fans to come shovel snow off the pitch before it was eventually postponed with 48 hours notice and moved to Tuesday, February 28th. There was a chance that it would have to be moved again if the hosts reached the fifth round of the FA Cup, but they were knocked out by Grimsby Town of League Two.

The timing is perfect for neutrals, as tonight’s match feels like it could play a decisive part in the race for the play-offs. A draw would keep both sides where they are while extending their gap on seventh-place Norwich to two points, but a win for either team would lift them up to fourth place, just one point behind Middlesbrough in third.

While Millwall are clearly in exceptional form, it is difficult to decipher how Luton are doing by just looking at their results. The Hatters have won just once since they were knocked out of the FA Cup on February 7th, which was away to struggling Birmingham City last weekend. Conversely, they have lost just once in that time, but that was at home to runaway league leaders Burnley.

The Clarets were lucky to escape Bedfordshire with all three points, however, which shows the level that the Lions will have to hit if they are to do the same. They will face a difficult task in keeping Elijah Adebayo and Carlton Morris quiet, with the pair on 19 goals between them, while Luton have conceded the fewest goals in the entire division outside of the top two.

Another problem that Millwall will face is their squad depth, as the only two attackers they had on the bench against Stoke City on Saturday afternoon were 18-year-old Seb Drozd and 17-year-old Romain Esse. Rowett will be without four key first-team players this evening, with Tyler Burey [hip], Callum Styles [calf], Mason Bennett and Billy Mitchell [both ankle] all ruled out. The Lions are also waiting to see if Duncan Watmore [knee], Oliver Burke and Aidomo Emakhu [both ill] are fit to make the squad.

Nonetheless, Rowett’s men have continued to laugh in the face of adversity for much of this season, so there will be huge confidence going into tonight’s game regardless of who is available. A defeat would certainly not derail their play-off push, but a win or a draw would create a clear gap heading into Saturday’s game against Norwich.

Possible Millwall XI: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Shackleton, Saville; Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Match odds: Luton 5/4 Draw 21/10 Millwall 13/8

Last meeting: Championship (April 2, 2022): Luton 2-2 Millwall (Adebayo 33′, Cooper OG 87′; Bradshaw 25′, Afobe 81′)

Photo: Millwall FC

