MILLWALL WILL look to prove their top-six credentials in a huge clash away to Middlesbrough this weekend.

The Lions are sat in sixth place in the Championship table after the most recent round of fixtures, although they were played before Saturday’s FA Cup defeat at home to Sheffield United.

Gary Rowett opted to rotate his side, with a number of key first-team players left out of the starting lineup in order to make sure that they are fit and ready to go for their upcoming trip to Teesside.

This was a fairly easy decision for the Millwall manager to make, especially considering the magnitude of the game against Middlesbrough, who were beaten 2-0 at The Den under caretaker boss Leo Percovich back in October following the sacking of Chris Wilder.

They are, however, a totally different side at the moment. Manchester United legend Michael Carrick has come in as their new manager, making a near-immediate impact to end their poor form and help them climb the table.

After their last game against Millwall, they dropped to 21st in the table, two points above the drop zone, but they will head into Saturday’s clash in fifth, above the Lions on goal difference.

A big reason for their recent success is former Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom, who has had a difficult time since leaving the Emirates Stadium in 2018 after a number of underwhelming loan spells.

However, Carrick has the 27-year-old fit and firing, and he is currently the top scorer in the division on thirteen goals, sitting ahead of Viktor Gyökeres, Óscar Estupiñán, Carlton Morris and Zian Flemming.

Rowett will certainly need Flemming at his best against Boro, especially after scoring a brace in the reverse fixture, but the Millwall boss still believes that his side will be in for a tough afternoon against one of the best sides in the division.

“I think they’re in a great run of form,” he told NewsAtDen.

“You can look at them and West Brom as the two teams that have got that top-six quality, but what Michael has done is to go in there and turn it into results.

“People have said that about Middlesbrough for two or three years. He’s gone in there, got results and got them going. There seems to be a really good synergy around the place. For us, it’s about going there and stopping that, disrupting that.

“It’ll be a big test, but I like to think that it’ll be a big test for Middlesbrough to try and beat us because we’ve been a tough team to beat and to play against.

“It’ll be an interesting game and we’ll go there to try and take the three points. We’re also aware that’s going to be a tough task.”

Millwall were able to welcome back Mason Bennett and Ryan Leonard against Sheffield United last weekend and both are expected to be involved at the Riverside Stadium. However, Tyler Burey picked up a knock against the Blades and could be ruled out as a result, while Callum Styles is yet to train after injuring his ankle.

Possible Millwall XI: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Match odds: Middlesbrough 10/11 Draw 23/10 Millwall 16/5

Last meeting: Championship (October 8th, 2022): Millwall 2-0 Middlesbrough (Flemming 5′, 49′)

Photo: Millwall FC