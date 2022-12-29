MILLWALL return to The Den this evening in their final match of 2022 as they host struggling Bristol City.

The Lions started poorly after the World Cup break came to an end, losing 3-0 at Sunderland before drawing 1-1 at home to Wigan Athletic. With their trip to Luton Town called, off, there was even more pressure on them to pick up a result away at Watford on Boxing Day, which they certainly did.

Goals from Andreas Voglsammer and Zian Flemming helped the visitors pick up three points in a 2-0 win at Vicarage Road, meaning that they did the double over the Hornets by an aggregate score of 5-0.

They will be hoping to do the same this evening as Bristol City travel to SE16, with Millwall having won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Ashton Gate. They took the lead through Tom Bradshaw’s fourth goal of the season before being pegged back by an own-goal from Shaun Hutchinson. However, some quick thinking from Flemming saw them score in the final 15 minutes to pick up their first away win of the campaign.

Things have gone horrible wrong for the Robins since then, having won two, drawn three and lost four of their nine matches since hosting the South Londoners in mid-October. Their last game was at home to a resurgent West Brom side on Boxing Day, losing 2-0 thanks to goals from Matt Phillips and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Crucially, they are starting to get cut adrift from the teams above them, leaving them as one of seven sides that are immediately facing the drop to League One. They are only outside of the relegation zone by two points and are level on 27 points with Rotherham United, Cardiff City and Hull City.

Conversely, the gap to Stoke City in 17th place is three points, which is currently the same difference as Swansea City in 16th and Norwich City in fifth.

Millwall find themselves at the other end of the spectrum, in fact sitting level on points with the managerless Canaries and inside of the top six over QPR and Reading on goal difference. A win this evening will move them from sixth place up to fourth place and keep them there depending on whether Norwich [vs. Reading] and Watford [vs. Swansea] also pick up maximum points tomorrow.

A loss, on the other hand, could see the Lions drop into the bottom half of the table, showing just how competitive this season’s Championship has been so far.

Rowett believes that his side are now ready to kick on in the second half of the season after their convincing win in Hertfordshire, adding that he expects his players to hit the same levels every week if they are to secure a top-six finish at the end of the campaign.

“We should be confident on the back of that sort of result,” he explained after the win at Vicarage Road.

“I don’t think it necessarily always works like that. People think ‘oh wow, you’ve won the away game, that’s suddenly a golden opportunity’. I just think the next game comes along and we try to win that one.

“Of course, our home form has been good and I think the key for us is that we’ve got to go and do that again. Whenever we’ve fallen short of that type of effort and energy, we haven’t gotten the result.

“For me, I think they [Watford] came off afterwards and said ‘thank God we don’t have to play you every week’ because we make that type of game against teams.

“What we’ve got to do is not let anyone off the hook, it’s got to be like that every week. More often that not it has.

“To get to 35 points after 23 games is a very good first half of the season.”

Millwall are set to welcome back Callum Styles from his calf injury while Benik Afobe [knee] should be available if needed despite not being 100 percent fit.

Ryan Leonard [hamstring] is working towards returning to full fitness while Scott Malone [illness] and Mason Bennett [calf] are aiming to be involved in the Lions’ FA Cup clash against Sheffield United next week.

Possible Millwall XI: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Voglsammer, Flemming, Burey; Bradshaw

Match odds: Millwall 10/11 Draw 12/5 Bristol City 29/10

Last meeting: Championship (October 15th, 2022): Bristol City 1-2 Millwall (Hutchinson OG 71′; Bradshaw 44′, Flemming 76′)

Photo: Millwall FC