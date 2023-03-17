WINNING YOUR last game before an international break is crucial for any Championship side, especially at this stage of the season.

When Millwall return to action on April 1st, they will have just eight games left to play. It will be a run that decides whether or not they secure a top-six finish, and heading into that period full of confidence will be absolutely vital in terms of achieving that goal.

Many supporters will see a home clash with Huddersfield Town as the perfect fixture, with the Terriers only off bottom on goal difference following their 1-0 defeat away at West Brom last weekend. They will head into their trip to The Den in the relegation zone, having won just once in 2023 going into Wednesday’s home tie against Norwich City.

However, the clash could certainly end up being much harder than most people expect it to be. After all, Huddersfield won the reverse fixture at the John Smith’s Stadium, a game which ended Millwall’s five-match unbeaten run back in October.

Furthermore, they will be coming up against one of the most experienced and iconic managers in English football in Neil Warnock, who will likely be visiting SE16 for the final time in his career.

The 74-year-old has faced Millwall 21 times in a managerial career that started all the way back in 1980, winning nine, drawing five and losing seven of those games. He has had a number of memorable moments against the Lions, many of which were caught on a documentary that was recorded in 2004, and the veteran certainly knows what to expect when he visits South London this weekend.

“We have a nice easy one at Millwall,” he joked before the game. “Nobody wants to go down there, do they?”

“I always enjoy going to Millwall, you know what you’re in for.

“Gary [Rowett] has done a fabulous job, they’re in for the play-offs.”

The match could certainly be a banana skin for the Lions, who have often struggled against sides sat at the bottom end of the division. The likes of Hull City, Wigan Athletic and Bristol City have all frustrated the Lions at The Den so far this season, showing that a low block can help them pick up points on the road.

However, Rowett’s men have also improved in this respect, having learned how to grind out tight wins as they have done against Cardiff City, QPR, Stoke City and Reading earlier in the campaign. They will likely have to do it again this weekend, but Huddersfield’s patchy defensive record could make it an easier task. The visitors also have the worst away form in the Championship, having won just two of their eighteen games outside of West Yorkshire this season.

Millwall are still without Tyler Burey [hip], Billy Mitchell and Mason Bennett [ankle], although all three are in line to return after the international break, while Callum Styles [calf] is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Possible Millwall XI: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Shackleton, Saville; Burke, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Match odds: Millwall 1/2 Draw 14/5 Huddersfield 6/1

Last meeting: Championship (October 29, 2022): Huddersfield 1-0 Millwall (Nakayama 9’)

