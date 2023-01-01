MILLWALL will kick off 2023 with a home clash against struggling Rotherham United.

The Lions have had a mixed return from the World Cup break, losing 3-0 at Sunderland in their first game back before drawing 1-1 with Wigan Athletic at The Den. After their trip to Luton Town was postponed, they put in arguably their best performance of the season to beat Watford 2-0 at Vicarage Road.

However, just when it looked like they turned a page, Gary Rowett’s side slogged out a goalless draw at home to Bristol City in their final match of 2022. Millwall were fortunate not to lose that match, with late heroics from George Long keeping the scores level.

2023 can be a new start for Millwall, who have now failed to win any of their last three home matches, all of which came against struggling opposition. They will start the new year in the same way that they ended the last one – at The Den against a side at the bottom end of the division.

Rotherham’s drop off has been fairly astonishing, but the reason for it is obvious. The Millers started the campaign well after winning promotion from League One, rising towards the top of the league in the opening weeks of the campaign. However, the departure of Paul Warne to Derby County has seen them spiral towards the relegation zone under new boss Matt Taylor.

Taylor’s first game came against Millwall on October 5th, drawing 1-1 at the New York Stadium. Since then, they have won three, drawn three and lost eight Championship matches, dropping them to 20th in the table ahead of their trip to The Den.

If they lose in SE16 and one of Huddersfield [vs. Luton] or Blackpool [vs. Sunderland] win tomorrow afternoon, they will drop into the bottom three for the first time this season. They’ll have to do it without some of their star players too, with Tom Eaves [hamstring], Cohen Bramall [Achilles] and Chiedozie Ogbene [ankle] unlikely to travel to South London.

Millwall welcomed back Benik Afobe and Callum Styles against Bristol City on Thursday afternoon and should be able to bring Scott Malone back into the team as well, with the defender having trained after recovering from illness.

Ryan Leonard is also nearing a return, while Mason Bennett is aiming to come back in time for the Lions’ FA Cup clash against Sheffield United next weekend.

Millwall predicted XI: Long; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Match odds: Millwall 4/7 Draw 27/10 Rotherham 5/1

Last meeting: Championship (October 5th, 2022): Rotherham 1-1 Millwall (Barlaser (pen) 9′; Flemming 42′)

