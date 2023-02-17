MILLWALL’S STRONG record against Sheffield United is a thing of the past.

The Lions had always been a bogey team for the Blades, with centre-back Jake Cooper often popping up with a crucial goal to haunt the Steel City side late on. However, Paul Heckingbottom seems to have cracked the code, beating Millwall in the Championship and the FA Cup this season.

Their league win at Bramall Lane was routine – a 2-0 win that never felt in doubt. While the Lions’ opening-day victory against Stoke City led some to believe that it would be a tight game, first-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge made it a comfortable result for the hosts.

Travelling to The Den was supposed to be a different story, with the two sides drawing each other in the third round of this season’s FA Cup. But again, Sheffield United saw out an easy 2-0 win thanks to two first-half goals, this time from Daniel Jebbison and Jayden Bogle.

Saturday’s clash in SE16 feels different. The stakes are undoubtedly higher, with the fixture coming towards the business end of the campaign where both sides need points to achieve their respective goals. The match is also being shown live on Sky Sports, so the spotlight will be on the Lions as they look to cause a major upset.

Heckingbottom’s men already look to have promotion wrapped up, although pipping league leaders Burnley to the title seems to be an impossible challenge.

Nonetheless, the gap between themselves and third-place Middlesbrough still stands at seven points despite losing in their clash at Bramall Lane in midweek, with the Blades boasting a game in hand on Michael Carrick’s side as well.

Millwall, on the other hand, are looking to secure their second home win of 2023, having only secured victory twice at The Den since the end of the World Cup break.

Gary Rowett’s side have relied on home comforts a lot this season, but their away form has carried them through a hectic festive period and into a nightmare run of games in February. After Saturday’s game against Sheffield United, the Lions will go on to host Burnley before making trips to Stoke City and play-off rivals Luton Town.

Rowett will likely be without all of his long-term absentees for every one of those fixtures, although young Aidomo Emakhu [quad] is nearing a return. Tyler Burey [hip], Shaun Hutchinson [groin], Callum Styles [calf] and Mason Bennett [ankle] are all ruled out too.

Supporters should note the early kick-off time of 12:30pm for Saturday’s match.

Possible Millwall XI: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Burke, Flemming, Watmore; Bradshaw

Match odds: Millwall 17/10 Draw 21/10 Sheffield United 13/8

Last meeting: FA Cup (January 7th, 2023): Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United (Jebbison 23’, Bogle 36’)

Photo: Millwall FC

