MILLWALL will be looking to get revenge for their heaviest defeat of the season so far as they host Sunderland at The Den.

The Black Cats won the reverse fixture 3-0 back in early December thanks to second-half goals from Amad Traore, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms. It remains the biggest loss that the Lions have suffered since the start of the campaign, having only lost one league match since their defeat on Wearside.

They have showcased an improvement since then, aside from their 1-0 defeat away at Middlesbrough in mid-January. Millwall have done enough to remain in and around the play-off places, sitting in eighth place with a game in hand on six of the seven teams above them.

Tony Mowbray’s side are looking similarly impressive, however, having only suffered two defeats in all competitions since the end of the World Cup break. They have also strengthened significantly in the transfer window, adding French duo Pierre Ekwah and Isaac Lihadji on permanent deals from West Ham and Lille respectively, as well as sealing a loan move for Leeds United youngster Joe Gelhardt.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett is expecting another tough tie against a top-six rival, but believes that his players have learnt a lesson from the reverse fixture and will thrive on home soil this weekend.

“They’re a very good side,” he told NewsAtDen.

“If you look back at the game, I don’t think the scoreline actually reflected the performance. I thought we were very good for the first 45 minutes, then I think it was the second 45 that kind of let us down a little bit.

“I think Tony said it afterwards, it wasn’t a 3-0 game, it flattered them a little bit, so we won’t focus on that too much. It’s a different challenge.

“There’ll be a couple of players out of their group and a couple of players in, we’ll probably be the same by the time the game starts.

“It’s another challenge, they’re a good side, but them coming to our home ground puts a slightly different edge on it I think. We’ll be fully focused to see if we can win the game, just like I’m sure they will be.”

Tyler Burey [hip] and Aidomo Emakhu [quad] are the only players likely to miss Saturday’s game through injury, while new arrivals Oliver Burke and Duncan Watmore will likely be handed their first minutes since joining the club earlier this week.

Sunderland, on the other hand, will be without top scorer Ross Stewart [Achilles] after he was stretchered off against Fulham in the FA Cup last weekend. Alex Pritchard [calf] and Dennis Cirkin [knee] are also expected to miss out, while Luke O’Nien is suspended.

Possible Millwall XI: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Match odds: Millwall 11/20 Draw 29/10 Sunderland 5/2

Last meeting: Championship (December 3rd, 2022): Sunderland 3-0 Millwall (Amad 53’, Pritchard 58’, Simms 90+3’)

Photo: Millwall FC

