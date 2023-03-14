MILLWALL’S last meeting with Swansea City was nothing short of a miracle.

The Lions travelled to South Wales on a mild Tuesday night in August on the back of a 3-2 win against Coventry City. There was a strong belief that Gary Rowett’s men would start to show the defensive strength that they had become renowned for in 2021-22, but their start to the campaign showed otherwise.

The same could be said of their start to the match at the Swansea.com Stadium, conceding inside the opening minute of the game thanks to Ryan Manning. Russell Martin’s men capitalised on some more disastrous defending soon after and looked to be in complete control all the way up until stoppage time.

Millwall had crept closer to scoring. Andreas Voglsammer cracked the bar with a powerful long-range effort on his debut, but it looked like time was running out. However, a glimmer of hope shone through in the third minute of stoppage time when Ben Cabango scored an own-goal.

The home support seemed unfazed, but the visitors could smell blood. In the 95th minute, the Lions recycled a cleared corner back into the box. It gave Tyler Burey a clear chance to score an equaliser, but the ball was instead turned into the back of the net by Nathan Wood for another Swansea own-goal.

Martin was despondent after the game, and it arguably went on to sum up their entire season. The Swans are sat 17th in the Championship table heading into tonight’s clash, knowing that a defeat at The Den could drop them ever closer to the bottom three.

However, with the gap as big as it is, relegation seems almost impossible. That doesn’t excuse their appalling form, having won just twice in 2023 while losing four of their last five games. The club’s January transfer business caused major backlash from supporters, with Martin also venting his frustration while stressing that he would not walk away from the job.

However, his job is understandably in the balance heading into the international break, especially given the fact that his side were highlighted as one of the pre-season promotion favourites.

On the flip side, there are few managers who are as secure in their jobs as Gary Rowett, having guided Millwall back into the top six with a vital win away at Reading on Saturday afternoon. Andreas Voglsammer’s first-half penalty helped them collect another three points on the road, setting them up for two big games at The Den this week.

At the moment, the focus is on winning games rather than getting too caught up in the race for a play-off place. The battle is fierce and the gap at the top of the table is tight, meaning that defeat tonight could drop the Lions down to eighth heading into Saturday’s match against Huddersfield Town.

Despite that, Millwall’s positivity could play a big part heading into their next two games. The Lions are in fine form and are full of confidence while the mood in the Swans’ camp is understandably low given their dire run.

Rowett will be without his four long-term absentees once again, although Tyler Burey [hip], Mason Bennett and Billy Mitchell [both ankle] could return after the international break. Callum Styles [calf], however, is expected to miss most most of the season, if not all of it.

Predicted Millwall XI: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Shackleton, Saville; Burke, Flemming, Voglsammer; Bradshaw

Match odds: Millwall 10/11 Draw 12/5 Swansea 3/1

Last meeting: Championship (August 16th, 2022): Swansea 2-2 Millwall (Manning 1′, Obafemi 13′; Cabango OG 90+3′, Wood OG 90+5′)

Photo: Millwall FC

Please leave this field empty Would you be interested in becoming a member of

News At Den Premium?

Gain access to exclusive stories and analysis, membership benefits.

Please enter your email here if you’d like to hear more. Email Address *