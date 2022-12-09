MILLWALL WILL aim to make an immediate return to the top six as they host Wigan Athletic at The Den this weekend.

The match comes a week after the Lions’ 3-0 defeat to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, a result which saw them drop out of the play-off places on goal difference despite the fact that the rest of the division are yet to return from the World Cup break.

It means that Wigan are yet to play a Championship fixture since November 12th when they beat Blackpool 2-1 in their first match since sacking Leam Richardson.

The decision was a major surprise given his backing both on and off the pitch. The 42-year-old had a stand at the DW Stadium named after him after helping to save Charlie Wyke’s life by administering CPR when the striker collapsed during a training session. Later that season, he guided the Latics to the League One title less than two years after they were almost wound up.

Their return to the Championship has been far from ideal, however, with Wigan sitting in 23rd place at the time of Richardson’s departure.

Owner Talal Al Hamad had the chance to appoint a proven Championship manager but ended up going for a slightly more left-field option: Leicester City coach Kolo Touré.

Touré, of course, is known for his impressive playing career as a centre-back for the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool. After retiring, he took up coaching roles with the Ivory Coast national team, Celtic and Leicester, but his new role in charge of the Latics will be his first as a manager.

Speaking to NewsAtDen, Millwall boss Gary Rowett described him as “an experienced player with a vast experience of football.”

“I’m sure that management was probably his next step, the natural step.

“For us, it makes the game a little bit trickier, but because it’s at home, it’s about us concentrating on what we need to do and doing it very well.

“We’ve got an excellent record at The Den and we have to try and extend that, but we know with any new manager coming in that there’s new ideas, there will always be some surprises. We’ll have to cope with that on the day.

“If we want to achieve something this season, we have to be good at what we do. At The Den, we have to make sure that we continue to make that a difficult place to come and play.

“That will be our main focus, bouncing back from the Sunderland game, but obviously we’ll be mindful that Kolo will have some new ideas and we could see a very different Wigan side because they’ve had a long break to work on things as well.

“It will be interesting to see, but we’ll stay focused on what we need to do while remaining respectful of them.”

The Lions will likely have Tyler Burey available once again after the forward recovered from illness, although Callum Styles [calf], Benik Afobe [knee] and Ryan Leonard [hamstring] are unlikely to feature as they continue to recover from their injuries.

Potential Millwall XI: 4-2-3-1: Long; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Voglsammer, Flemming, Bennett; Bradshaw

Match odds: Millwall 17/20 Draw 12/5 Wigan 16/5

Last meeting: Championship (February 22nd, 2022): Wigan 1-0 Millwall (Hutchinson OG 57’)

