MILLWALL’S 2-0 defeat to QPR has been one of their biggest low points so far this season.

The Lions had a torrid August against some incredibly tough teams, but it looked like they managed to turn things around in early September when they beat Cardiff City at The Den. All of that optimism evaporated just four days later when the R’s arrived in SE16, leaving with a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Chris Willock and Stefan Johansen.

Millwall were out-thought and outfought, leaving their London rivals in a fantastic position to kick on and secure a play-off spot. Since then, it has all gone wrong for QPR, especially after losing manager Michael Beale to Rangers.

Beale, who initially turned down Premier League outfit Wolves to stay at Loftus Road, couldn’t resist the chance to return to Glasgow and rejoin the club where he worked as an assistant to Steven Gerrard. QPR moved to appoint former Neil Critchley as his replacement, but their results have been far from acceptable to a large portion of the fanbase, piling pressure onto the former Blackpool boss.

The R’s have won just one game in all competitions since October 22nd, beating Preston North End 2-1. They have lost eight and drawn six of their fifteen matches since then, dropping to 14th in the table.

It gives Millwall a fantastic chance to get revenge for their embarrassing defeat at the start of the season and close the gap on the top six, with the chance to move up to fifth if they win on Saturday and other results go their way.

Manager Gary Rowett is determined to stay grounded, however, pointing out that QPR are still a threat despite their atrocious run of form.

“They’re playing a different formation,” he told NewsAtDen. “They’re playing in a different way and they’ve got a different head coach in Neil.

“Obviously Michael Beale isn’t there anymore and they’ve brought a few different players in.

“I think, what you find, is that it’s still the same type of thing. It’s always a tough game away at QPR, the atmosphere is always good because we’ll always take 3,000 fans, which is an incredible amount of fans to take there.

“It’s a compact ground where it feels a little bit like The Den in terms of the atmosphere, it feels like it’s got a little bit of an edge to it, which is great. It’s a great challenge for us regardless of QPR’s form or whatever people’s opinion of them is.

“They’re a good team, they’ve got good players and they’ve got a good manager in Neil Critchley. We’ll have to go there and perform really, really well.

“That’s what we are as a team, we’re respectful, we always know what we’ve got to do and we never think we can just go somewhere and win the game, we’ve got to work hard and perform really, really well.

“If we do, I think we can certainly be very, very competitive like we have been in a lot of the recent away games.”

Millwall will be without long-term absentees Mason Bennett [ankle], Shaun Hutchinson [groin] and Callum Styles [calf], while Tyler Burey [hip] and Aidomo Emakhu [quad] are still working to return to the squad in the coming weeks.

Possible Millwall XI: Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Honeyman, Flemming, Watmore; Bradshaw

Match odds: QPR 8/5 Draw 11/5 Millwall 7/4

Last meeting: Championship (September 14th, 2022): Millwall 0-2 QPR (Willock 54’, Johansen 71’)

Photo: Millwall FC

